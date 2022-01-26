Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Tri-County area go above and beyond to ensure that senior citizens are not only taken care of, but are engaged in the community and fun activities.
Karen Brown, executive director of DuBois Continuum of Care Community, said providing a variety of activities is one way that residents can maintain their social life.
These activities provided can include church services, music, Bible studies, crafts, pet therapy, cooking, movies and Bingo.
“It provides something the residents look forward to, keeps their interests and makes them feel good,” said Brown. “Activities are also a way for our residents to get to express themselves and their personality.”
These types of programs also allow DCCCI staff to get to know the residents better –what their favorite colors, past times and hobbies are, said Brown.
“Our residents helped make dog treats that they donated to the local human society, so it also can give them a sense of purpose, and keeps them involved in the community as well,” she said.
Given the recent pandemic, especially, it is vital that residents happiness and overall well-being is paid attention to, said Brown, and they stay engaged in things they enjoy.
Warmer weather is also great in providing outdoor activities, said Brown, such as trips to see the elk and fall foliage.
“There is a small group of residents that we could take fishing at the Tannery Dam. It allows them to continue doing things that are important to them,” she said.
Kristen Huff, activities director at Elk Haven Nursing Home,
During the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members had to become extremely creative to come up with things for the residents, who were stuck in there rooms.
“We would visit them daily just to talk to them, do hallway games such as balloon toss and bingo,” she said. “It was very hard to come up with things, because they only wanted one thing –to see their families,” she said.
Although it was a trying time, staff pulled together and kept the residents smiling.
“The purpose of the activity staff is to help residents realize they are not alone, and there are others in the same situation, and we are here to help them. I think it improves their mental well-being and can eliminate depression.”
In a group setting, residents form friendships, said Huff, and think of other residents and staff as family, too.
“Our activity programs gives them structure for they day and helps the day go by a little quicker for them,” said Huff. In my own words, I think activity programs benefits residents physically, mentally, psychologically and spiritually.”
Some life savers during COVID were FaceTime, where residents could see their loved ones.
“We had some pretty emotional calls with family just crying because they were so happy just to see their loved one,” said Huff.