KERSEY — Kelvin Wolfe, son of Renea and Jamie Wolfe of Coal Hollow, recently attained Eagle Scout status in Boy Scout Troop 94 of Kersey under the leadership of his dad, the Scoutmaster, by completing his service project. His depiction of a member of the Bucktail Regiment who served in the Civil War was recently placed in the Mount Zion Historical Park next to a cannon that the society had already purchased.
Kelvin also prepared the cement pad, donated by DuBrook, as a base for the cannon.
The figure representing a member of the Bucktail Regiment was constructed entirely of metal and required Wolfe to cut and weld the pieces. Since welding is the newly graduated young man’s chosen life’s work, it seemed an appropriate choice for a service project.
“I found out that they (Mt. Zion Historical Society) wanted a Civil War statue to be placed with the cannon down here, and I jumped on it,” he said.
Kelvin says his brother, Kyle, who works for Steger Masonry, was a big help in guiding him with the construction of the cement pad. Although Kyle wasn’t a Scout himself, he has helped numerous other Boy Scouts with various projects as they earned their badges.
Before a Scout is eligible to begin his service project toward earning Eagle Scout status, he must have already satisfactorily completed 21 badges, including first aid, citizenship in the community, the nation and the world, communications, cooking, 12 weeks of personal fitness, lifesaving, environmental science, personal management including finances and short- and long-term goals, camping, and family life. Accurate records including dates and hours spent must be logged into the Scout’s personal portfolio.
Scoutmaster Jamie Wolfe noted that Kelvin has completed far more than double the required number of badges, and both parents agree that it was quite an accomplishment, and that Kelvin has always been the type of person who sees what needs to be done and does it without having to be told.
When asked what he’s learned while working on his service project, Kelvin never hesitated when he said, “Don’t procrastinate.” He admitted that he was still finishing the project at the very last minute on Memorial Day weekend when he received his Eagle Scout pin at Mt. Zion Historical Park.
His advice to younger Boy Scouts would be “Keep your head on your shoulders and buckle down.”
Kelvin has participated in several Fox Township Memorial Day celebrations, has helped with the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Fish Rodeo, and has worked clearing winter debris from the Mount Zion Historical Park. He and his dad are also very active in the Order of the Arrow, which is the Honor Society of Scouting.
In 2019, only 8 percent of Scouts earned Eagle Scout rank, according to Scouting Magazine.