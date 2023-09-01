KERSEY — Since 2021, an Elk County-based nonprofit organization has been dedicated to helping grieving parents “remember the wings” of children gone too soon.
Crystal Meyer and her husband, Derek, of Kersey, tragically lost their identical twin girls, Amelia and Olivia, at 22 1/2 weeks on April 30, 2020.
In a written description of their story, she wrote, “I remember leaving, and instant tears filled my eyes as I left the hospital with no babies in car seats, an empty uterus, and I felt as if I could just die. Sometimes I still will feel that pit of emptiness, but I am learning by sharing my story and helping others through their loss that there is healing.”
To try and cope with such a tremendous loss, the Meyers attended retreats for bereaved parents in Wisconsin and Maryland that year, where she says they met many other families who had also suffered great losses.
“We got to hear other people’s stories, and cried with them as we acknowledged their children. We found great comfort in being surrounded by like-minded people and getting to freely share our story,” she said.
After having to travel out-of-state to find the support they needed, Crystal said the Meyers wanted to bring healing and grief support to Elk County.
Remembering the Wings sends care packages to people who have lost a child.
“We mainly focus on miscarriage and infant loss, but provide information to those dealing with grief in general,” she said. “We also help people by helping them memorialize their children.”
RTW has held Bereaved Mothers Day ceremonies for the past two years, and will be hosting them for bereaved fathers as well. They also have helped with the Angel Tree in downtown St. Marys, which honors young lives lost too soon.
The goal is to host more events and fundraisers, she noted, as well as to have their own bereavement center someday.
“We would love to be able to host retreats, grief meetings, special events and have readily-available resources to better serve our community. There is a lot of healing that is done when you are with people who understand grief and where there is space to get away and ground yourself, learning new coping skills,” she said.
The Meyers have two sons –Dean and Caden –and two forever angels.
“Providing support and resources to families in need helps us honor our twins,” she said, “and it helps us in our healing.”
Follow “Remembering the Wings” on Facebook. Those interested in more information call also contact Meyer at 814-389-5732.