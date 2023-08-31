KERSEY — An upcoming Recovery Expo and Resource/Hiring Event will highlight resources, benefits and strategies when it comes to hiring workers in recovery, and why “investing in recovery workers actually works.”
“How Employment Makes All the Difference,” hosted by the North Central Workforce Development Board’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) project, will take place at The Red Fern in Kersey from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
After doors open, a lunch buffet will follow at noon for all in attendance. This event is free to employers and job seekers in Clearfield, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
Terry Hinton, project manager with Workforce Solutions, said this is a larger-scale, multi-purpose event with multiple sponsors and presenters who will discuss the benefits of hiring workers in recovery.
This event is geared toward employers from all industries, as well as job seekers and community members interested in the topic of recovery.
Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, which covers six counties, is able to host this expo thanks to the ARC grant they received, said Hinton.
Workforce Solutions for North Central PA was awarded a $500,000 Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in 2021. PROSPER, “From Recovery to Career,” is a “three-year investment that will help to bridge the gap in the North Central workforce region labor pool by working with regional alcohol and drug treatment centers, employers and community partners to extend the current infrastructure for job seekers in recovery,” according to the Workforce Solutions website. Supportive services for this may include workshops, job search assistance, career assessment, career/occupational training and transportation assistance.
The hope is that if this inaugural event is successful, it will be held again in the future, said Hinton.
Several presentations by drug and alcohol treatment agencies and others will take place over the course of the afternoon, including success stories from panel members.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Topics will include:{/strong}
- Treatment resources and entry to recovery programs
- — Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services of Elk, McKean and Cameron Executive Director Angela Eckstrom, Clearfield Jefferson and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Christopher Grunthaner
- A panel for employers –Success Stories: Why investing in recovering worker works
- — Clearfield Drug and Alcohol Commission Certified Recovery Specialists Jennifer Henry and Kurt Moore, and George Moore, owner of Gateway Cafe in DuBois
- What employers need to know about creating a recovery-friendly workplace
- –Human Development and Family Studies Program Coordinator at Penn State DuBois Jessica Clontz
- Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI)
- — Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Statewide Drug Initiatives Strategic Initiatives Officer Dr. Janene Holter, Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Deputy Director Carol Jackson
Grant and Project Coordinator with Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition (PaPSC) Keith Elders will be the event’s keynote speaker.
Twenty-five partners of Workforce Solutions will be attending to share their products/services during the event, which will take place after the presentations.
The day-to-day work through this ARC grant is much larger, said Hinton, aiming to extend and build the “recovery-to-work ecosystem” and break down barriers a person in recovery may face when seeking a job, as well as educating employers on how to be recovery-friendly.
“This is about providing opportunities to individuals who need a boost and to be connected to the right people,” Hinton said.
And, thus far, they are making somewhat of an impact, she noted.
Buses will be available at the CareerLink locations in Jefferson and Potter counties at 11 a.m. on the day of the Recovery Expo and Resource/Hiring Event for those in need of transportation.
For more information, contact Hinton at 814-245-1835 or thinton@ncwdb.org.
For more on the ARC PROSPER project, visit www.workforcesolutionspa.com/categories/job-seekers/pages/arc-prosper.