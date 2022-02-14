KERSEY — Several local professionals will come together in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, and the community is invited to participate.
From noon-4 p.m., an afternoon of networking with other women, as well as presentations on topics and issues women face, will be offered at The Red Fern in Kersey.
This event is a joint effort between the Community Education Center, Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties (LEC) Program, Elk County Toastmasters and The River 98.9.
Toastmasters President Shanda Kelsch will be the keynote speaker with “Mothership: What I learned about business/leadership from parenting.”
CEC Executive Director Kate Brock said their team is excited to empower women to be the best they can be.
“We have brought some of the area’s best assets together to provide this opportunity. Our speakers will address topics such as leadership styles, self-confidence, work-life balance, and understanding and appreciating the differences in roles women have at home versus roles in the work environment,” she said.
Other presenters will include Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker, area Life Coach Peggy Caruso, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA Business Engagement Coordinator Terry Hinton, as well as Dickinson Center Inc. Program Director Cortney Pahel.
Kelsch said this event was created to “inspire, empower, and encourage women from all walks of life, backgrounds and in any stage of her career.”
“From the homemaker looking to get back into the workforce to women who do volunteer and community service work to teachers, corporate professionals, CEOs and small business owners to be their best selves in all areas of their lives,” Kelsch continued.
“Women often face challenges that other people don’t,” she said. “This event will give them the opportunity to draw from other women’s experiences and their knowledge, all while being given the opportunity to expand and develop their own networks in a supportive environment.”
Registration is open until Friday, Feb. 18.
The link can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JWFWL2J or www.communityedcenter.com. The $25 payments should be remitted to the Community Education Center.
Contact the CEC at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.