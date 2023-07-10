KERSEY — The Kersey High School/Fox Township Schools alumni reunion welcomed 43 alumni and guests on Saturday at the Red Fern.
Merv Kemmer served as master of ceremonies and Mary Ellen Swanson Badeau led the group in singing the alma mater and “God Bless America.” The opening prayer was given by Janis Kemmer, and the closing benediction was read by Hazel Luchini.
The alumni began awarding an annual scholarship in 2000 to a graduating senior residing in Fox Township. This year’s winner of the $1,000 scholarship was Logan Mosier, son of Ronnie and Rhonda Mosier who will be attending Mercyhurst University to major in intelligence studies.
Karen Shirey Olson, a member of the reunion planning committee, currently from the Harrisburg area, reported that she is a member of a group called Doris’s Quilters for Vets. Their aim is to “comfort those who have served in the military and to let them know that they are being appreciated.” They do this by making and donating lap quilts in patriotic colors.
Since the group was started in 2016 by Doris Fahnestock, they have made more than 1,100 lap quilts and have made sure there is at least one in every state in the nation. Shirey continued, “And so this year, I brought quilts for the veterans who are here, and we would like to present them to you now.”
Those veterans who were recognized and received quilts included, David Carter, U.S. Navy, Roger Beimel, U.S. Marine Corps, Richard Seriani, U.S. Navy, Nathan Swanson, U.S. Army, Bill Mosier, U.S. Army, Raymond Gahr, U.S. Army, Ralph Challingsworth, U.S. Navy, and Wil Shirey, U.S. Army.
Roger Beimel and Karen Olson Shirey donated the door prizes.
Plans were made for the 2024 reunion to be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Red Fern. Members of the reunion planning committee are Hazel Lavella Luchini, (’44), Mary Ellen Swanson Badeau, (’52), Karen Olson Shirey (’59), Roger Beimel (’61), Merv and Janis Kemmer (’62), and Dolly Pontzer Tanouye (’62).