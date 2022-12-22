KERSEY — A Kersey man has been jailed on theft charges after he allegedly attempted to steal car parts and damaged vehicles at a facility in Elk County.
Codey Allen Colson, 29, is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property –a felony in the third degree; three counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 14.
State police in Ridgway received report of a theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot of 1237 Million Dollar Highway, on Oct. 31. After a series of interviews, police determined that a black and red 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was on scene at the time of the crime. Further investigation identified that Colson was in possession of the motorcycle during the time of the crime, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While processing the scene and seizing cutting tools, which is suggestive to being used for cutting the catalytic converters off the vehicles, police located and seized the motorcycle in question, as well as other riding gear.
Police observed three vehicles on the property to have cutting damage to the exhaust systems. The total value of repairs on all three involved vehicles was $7,238.78.
The total value of two catalytic converters and one muffler/resonator for the vehicles was $4,413.10.
It was determined through witness statements and interviews that on Oct. 31, Colson was allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters off of three vehicles in the parking lot, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Colson’s driver’s license was also suspended at the time of the incident, and he did not possess a valid motorcycle endorsement.
Colson’s bail is set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 27 at Jacob’s office.