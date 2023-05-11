KERSEY — A Kersey man has been jailed on felony charges after he was allegedly involved in a burglary and then fled from police during an attempted arrest.
Codey Allen Colson, 29, was charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the second degree; receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, also a misdemeanor in the third degree. He is also cited for trespassing by a motor vehicle and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 4. Bail is set at $100,000.
Colson is also charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree, according to a complaint filed at Jacob’s office May 5. Bail is set at $50,000.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to a reported burglary on Hayes Road in Fox Township on April 25. The complainant said he heard an ATV that appeared to be on his, or his son’s, joining property. The man followed tire tracks on the property, which led to a Brandy Camp Road residence nearby, where two men were located. He also observed an ATV parked on the property, as well as two Kawell LED lights on that ATV. The man said he recognized those ATV lights, and that they belonged to his son, and were previously located within a shed on his property. It was later confirmed those lights were missing from the shed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police received an anonymous tip April 25 as well, which related that Colson was the person who had stolen the lights.
On May 2, a neighborhood canvas was completed at 653 Brandy Camp Road, when it was determined that Colson had arrived at that residence with two LED lights on the ATV. The victim told police the two lights were valued at $35.
In a different case, on May 5, state police in Ridgway were informed that Colson was pushing his four-wheeler in the middle of Irishtown Road in Fox Township. At the time, Colson had an active felony arrest warrant and was wanted by Ridgway state police.
Police identified Colson standing in his driveway on scene. After trying to make contact with him, Colson allegedly ignored verbal commands, then got onto his ATV and fled into the woods, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
City of St. Marys Police were requested to assist in this investigation, when they attempted to stop Colson a second time, he again fled on his ATV.
Colson’s preliminary hearings are set for May 16 at Jacob’s office.