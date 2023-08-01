ST MARYS — At 17 years old, Kersey athlete Gianna Whitaker has excelled in the powerhouse sport of Olympic weightlifting.
Whitaker shares her passion for the sport with Tom Lavella, weightlifting coach and co-owner of Physical Industry Training in St. Marys.
At the 2023 USA Youth Weightlifting National Championships, held in Colorado Springs, Colorado in June, Whitaker placed second in the nation, with silver medals across the board in the 16-17-year-old women's 59kg weight category, Lavella said.
In weightlifting terms, Whitaker took second place in the "snatch" event with 62kg (136 pounds), second in the "clean and jerk" with 79kg (174 pounds), and second overall, totaling 141kg for the day.
Lavella said the gym and personal training facility was originally opened by his brother, Nick Lavella, in 2013. He has been head coach and an owner of PIT for nine years now.
Lavella teaches overall fitness group classes, as well as one-on-one personal training for a variety of goal sets, he said, including "weight loss, muscle gain, agility and footwork, strength and athletic development." The gym also offers one-on-one training for younger athletes, as well as "specific athlete development and overall strength training."
Whitaker, now a national silver medalist, has been weightlifting with Lavella for about two years now. At first, she came to him with an interest in performing better in the sprint in track and field. He said he worked with her on certain lifts called "snatch" and the "clean and jerk" to make her more "explosive."
"Early on, it became very apparent that she was excelling faster than most in these lifts, so I suggested maybe trying weightlifting out as a sport," Lavella said.
After Whitaker's first local weightlifting competition, she qualified for national championships.
"It was outstanding," said Lavella. "We trained hard all year, traveled to many national-level meets and realized - this is the sport for her."
When Whitaker was standing on the podium at each one of these meets, Lavella says, "We knew this year would be her year."
Lavella says he loves being a part of this growing sport.
"I love this job and working with kids in weightlifting," he said. "It gives them an opportunity to display their strength and excel in a sport most don’t know about," said Lavella.
Weightlifting has bettered Whitaker in many ways, she says, molding her into the person she is today.
"Not only has it made me physically stronger, but mentally stronger," she said. "It has been teaching me that good things in life don't come easy."
Whitaker says her training with Lavella has been both challenging and rewarding.
"There were several instances where i questioned whether I was cut out for this or not. However, with those thoughts comes learning that it’s not always going to be fun or easy. Sometimes, you just have to push through to reach those rewarding moments," she said.
Olympic weightlifting is a "constant physical and mental test" for Whitaker.
"It pushes me to do better everyday, and it keeps me humble."
