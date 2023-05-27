KERSEY — Bailey and Trevor Herbstritt, 15-year-old twins of Kersey, have combined their passion for cooking things up in the kitchen through a new business –Smoking Siblings and Sugary Sweets LLC.
The Herbstritts held an open house at their 344 Toby Road home on May 20.
Trevor Herbstritt says he got interested in smoking cheese by working with his dad, Jesse. He brought some samples to school for friends to try, and soon began selling blocks of smoked cheese and bags of smoked pretzels.
His sister Bailey said she’d always liked baking with her mom, Alicia, as a pastime, and some of her favorite recipes came from her grandmother. The chocolate cake was made from a family recipe passed down from her great-great grandma. They started selling items to friends and family, and dad Jesse decided it was time to make a legitimate business out of their hobby.
In addition to keeping up with schoolwork, the twins have had to learn about running a business and budgeting their time to include making food to keep the shelves stocked. Younger brother Parker helps by washing dishes, smoking pretzels, and doing whatever he can to help.
When asked if it’s been more work than she planned on, Bailey responded, “Yes, but it’s bearable, because it’s fun work.”
The Herbstritts have constructed a kitchen at the back of their garage, and the business has been inspected and they are licensed and ready to serve the community. They have “grab and go” hours, which are posted on their Facebook page, and they take orders for special birthday cakes, pies, cookies, custom trays of baked goods or smoked cheese, pretzels, pepperoni, and nuts.
Trevor started smoking pretzels with different flavors like ranch, sweet and spicy, buffalo wing, and onion and Jalapeno. These have proven to be quite popular, and, according to their Facebook page, “Once you start, you won’t stop till the bag is gone!” The smoked cheeses include White and Yellow Cooper, Hot Pepper, Black Pepper, Swiss, and Steak House Onion. They also offer a variety of smoked nuts.
When asked what they would like to see for the future of their business, the Herbstritts agreed that they’d hope the business would grow and they’d like to eventually have a local store front where they could feature their baked and smoked foods.
They will take orders to provide baked goods and smoked items in large or small quantities for showers, reunions, birthday parties and holidays. Dream Catch restaurant, located behind Subway in St. Marys, also sells these items.
Contact Smoking Siblings and Sugary Sweets on its Facebook page or by calling 814-885-6949 or 814-512-8946 with questions or to place an order. The business is open by appointment only.