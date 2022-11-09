KERSEY — A Kersey woman is facing child endangerment charges after her home was allegedly found to be in unsafe living conditions.
Danielle Marie Dinsmore, 34, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, as well as three first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 25.
State police in Ridgway were contacted by a woman on Oct. 12 in relation to the alleged living conditions of known children. Police arrived at the Toby Road residence in Fox Township to meet with the caller, who said that her son had just gotten out of jail recently, and when he arrived home, he related that the house was allegedly in terrible condition, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said when she went to the residence, she saw what it looked like and called police, noting that there were multiple rabbits uncaged and running around the house.
The woman indicated that Dinsmore was the sole caregiver of the children while her son was in the Elk County Jail.
As police walked through the home, they reportedly observed rabbit feces throughout the residence, scattered broken glass, multiple knives out in the open and two gun safes with multiple guns with easy access, as the one had broken glass, and the other had the key in it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police on Oct. 13, Dinsmore allegedly said there was “no good reason” for the living conditions of the residence, and said she has been the children’s sole caregiver for the past nine days as her husband was incarcerated.
Dinsmore’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22 at Jacob’s office.