KERSEY — Tia Meredith has been teaching youngsters the basics of horseback riding for 40 years. She got her first horse when she was 10 years old, and has been riding, training, and showing horses and entering competitions for many years.
Meredith’s three horses are Morgans, and at the Morgan Show in Meadville, she won Grand Champion Classic Saddle Pleasure and Grand Champion Driving Horse, among other awards, and she competes at other competitions put on by the Morgan Horse Association. Presently, she competes less often, and purely for the enjoyment of it.
One of her riding pupils, 12-year-old Ava, says that when she arrived for her first lesson more than three years ago, she was full of anxiety and fear that she’d do something wrong, but Meredith was very patient when teaching her the basics. Copper, the horse that Meredith provided, also was a veteran who seemed to know what she needed. She found that her anxiety subsided and she really enjoyed learning to ride.
Ava got her own horse, a Tennessee Walker named Savannah, less than one year ago.
“Right now, I’m working on trick riding and barrel racing at rodeos. I trained my horse, but this summer I’m going to clinics to bring my skills to a more professional level,” she said. “To learn barrel racing, I had some help from the people where I bought Savannah. I think you benefit from riding by developing a strong work ethic because it takes a lot of work to care for a horse. It has also made me stronger physically, and I’ve learned to work with others as I’m developing new skills. Tia still helps me so much.”
Meredith is a full-time teacher at the St. Marys Catholic Middle School where she teaches eighth grade literature, vocabulary, and career development, seventh grade science, and sixth grade core math. This doesn’t allow her time for training horses, but she enjoys giving riding lessons and says there is always room for one more student who wants to learn.
The riding stables are located at 136 Greens Road in Kersey.
Contact Meredith on Facebook messenger or by calling 814-885-6248.