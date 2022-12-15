RIDGWAY — The Elk County Salvation Army Service Center is hosting a “Kettle-Thon” at its facility on Main Street in Ridgway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
This year’s Red Kettle Campaign goal is $45,000, said Director Hope Weichman.
“We will have a Salvation Army Emergency Services Canteen on site with coffee and hot chocolate, donuts and pizza,” she said.
Santa Claus and The Grinch will also be in attendance to “lend a hand,” said Weichman, and mingle with attendees.
“Volunteers will be in the street with red kettles collecting donations,” she said.
In the past, the Kettle-Thon has raised a few thousand dollars, Weichman said.
“This is a result of the generosity of folks passing through Ridgway,” she noted.
Kettle-Thon has been a highlight of “kettle season” for the Salvation Army in Elk County for several years, said Weichman.
“Each year is a little different, but it is always organized and run by our volunteers,” she said. “This group of folks do a fantastic job. Without their commitment to the Salvation Army it would be difficult to provide the supports and services we do to the people who turn to us in time of need.”
All of the funds raised stay in Elk County, Weichman stressed, and are used to assist people in need with basic items like food, clothing, emergency shelter, utility assistance, etc.
This event is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to volunteer or contribute to the Red Kettle Campaign this year to attend and have a great time, said Weichman.
To inquire about any of the programs or volunteering, call 814-772-0485 or visit www.wpasalvationarmy.org.
Monetary donations can be sent to:
The Salvation Army
245 Main St.
Ridgway, PA 15853