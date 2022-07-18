DuBOIS — What started out as a small lemonade stand turned into a full-squeezed community effort benefiting the victims of last week’s fire on Wilson Avenue.
Wilson Avenue residents Lacey Mercer and Katrina Bembenic said the effort was started on Friday by Aubrie and Parker Hess, Hunter Shepler and London Duncan. It didn’t take long for the other neighborhood kids to join in and help do some good.
Three homes on Wilson Avenue were destroyed as a result of the blaze that occurred on the evening of July 13.
The lemonade stand continued into Saturday, ultimately raising $6,189.50 for the victims impacted by the fire, said Mercer.
Word of the “neighbors helping neighbors” initiative quickly spread around the community, drawing in visits and donations from several local fire companies and ambulance services, including DuBois No. 1 Volunteer Hose Co., North Point Fire Co. Station 39, Union Township Fire Department, Oklahoma Fire Co. Station 37, Goodwill Hose Co. 5, Sykesville Ambulance Service, Brady Township and Sykesville fire departments, mobile medical/express care clinics and more.
That wasn’t all, though. Several UPS and mail carriers, local business owners, individuals and families, and even former National Football League player and DuBois graduate Paul Butler visited to purchase some lemonade, said Mercer.
The kids were graced with many compliments about the kindness and generosity of their efforts throughout the weekend, said Mercer.
The lemonade stand gained a lot of attention and circulation throughout social media as well.
“We had a lot of people message us, saying how wonderful it was to see the kids doing something like this,” she said.
Seeing the neighborhood kids throughout this act of kindness has been nothing short of a special experience, said Mercer, following such a terrible and very scary incident.
“I could not be more proud of the kids, and this community, for coming together,” she said.