ST. MARYS — A program that focuses on getting kids ready to transition to kindergarten is underway this summer at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.
The Kindergarten Readiness Program is through Dickinson Center, and takes place at the school, said Case Worker Debbie Freeburg.
Freeburg said the program takes place for six weeks.
The program, originally started by Freeburg through a “Women Who Care” grant, is also taking place in Johnsonburg Area School District where it originated. There is no cost involved, and it is open to all students.
“I mimic my day similar to their kindergarten teacher’s day,” said Freeburg.
Students attend a morning meeting, learn math concepts, utilize fine motor skills, reading literacy, language skills and focus on letter recognition, she said. Each day, they work on letters and sounds, writing and colors.
“This (also) gives them the opportunity to work socially with one another,” said Freeburg.
The biggest change they see from the program is that students are able to readily enter kindergarten on the first day of school, and the students don’t have the anxiety they may have otherwise.
It also helps students adjust to not being with their parents all the time, she said, and in a school setting, where they learn to listen to rules, etc.
“This helps ease that difficulty for both the kid and the parents,” said Freeburg.
This is the 11th or 12th year the program has taken place at SSMSES.
“The kindergarten teachers say they can tell which kids go through this program,” said Freeburg. “The parents feel it’s worthwhile, too.”
The program has 40 students enrolled this summer separated into four groups.
Julie Lorow, a Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency student, has been assisting Freeburg this summer, she noted.
Freeburg also utilizes the Incredible Years Program, which focuses on things like anger management and following rules with the use of puppet characters like a dinosaur.
“I also implement programs that teachers and schools use so that students already know them,” she said.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said this program has been great in helping students transition to kindergarten.
“Debbie and her staff do a fabulous job,” she said. “Students are comfortable in the building and well prepared, in addition to simply just being excited and happy to come to school.”