KERSEY — The 2021 “Kindness for Kinsley” initiative, in honor of what would’ve been her fifth birthday, is a clothing drive benefiting the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey.
Known as the “happiest baby” who always had a scrunched-nose smile and a big bow in her hair, Kinsley had a captivating happiness about her, said her mother, Emily Kronenwetter.
Kronenwetter, a learning support teacher at Clearfield Area Elementary School, and her husband, Shawn, who is a City of St. Marys Police Department officer, lost their daughter unexpectedly Jan. 15, 2018, at 14 months old.
The family began doing “Kindness for Kinsley,” efforts following her death, which has since become quite the long list of acts of kindness, spreading little bits of sunshine throughout the community and the state.
“When she died, our family felt as if the world was truly missing out on the joy she could’ve shared with it, so our mission became to work as hard as we possibly could to spread some of her joy with the world in whatever way we can,” she said.
Each year on the 15th of the month, the family promotes acts of kindness in their daughter’s honor. And, around her Nov. 1 birthday, they host a larger collection for a cause. Also yearly, the family reaches out to the community for ideas on collections, said Kronenwetter.
Beginning Oct. 15 and lasting through Oct. 30, 2021, donors can drop off gently-used infant, children or teenager’s clothing, which will benefit the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey, at CNB Bank in Clearfield, Northwest Bank in St. Marys, Gunner’s Restaraunt in St. Marys or the City of St. Marys Police Department. People can also purchase items directly from the Amazon Wish List – which is available on the “Kindness for Kinsley” Facebook page.
The GAC “works to supplement the clothing needs of infants, toddlers, and children whose families are in financial need. With a major goal of avoiding the social stigmata of needy families, especially related to clothing for school-age students,” according to its Facebook page.
This is just the beginning of a long list of acts of kindness this initiative has spread throughout the community, and even the state.
- In 2018, they held a book collection, donating more than 1,500 books to children’s hospitals in Pennsylvania, said Kronenwetter. They also raised $1,685 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in 2018 as well. Kinsley had had an emergency brain tumor resection when she was 8 months old.
- “In 2019, we collected items to create foster care packages, and we were able to work with the community to create over 500 care packages for children in foster care in Elk and Clearfield counties,” she said.
- In 2020, Kindness for Kinsley efforts created more than 200 “birthday bags,” donated to Beverly’s Birthdays in Pittsburgh, which provides celebrations for homeless youth, said Kronenwetter.
- The “Kinsley Kronenwetter Sunshine Fund” was then started in 2020 – a memorial fund to “create grants that help spread joy to children in our community through local organizations,” she said. This is made possible through the Elk County Community Foundation.
“Losing a child has been the absolute most devastating thing that will ever happen in our lives,” said Kronenwetter. “But, each day, we strive to make a difference in this world, because we know that’s what Kinsley would’ve done.”
Follow “Kindness for Kinsley” on Facebook to stay updated with current and upcoming projects.