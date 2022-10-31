DuBOIS — KMA Remarketing Corp. of DuBois recently donated backpacks and school supplies to the DuBois Area Middle School, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Representatives from KMA Remarketing donated more than 100 backpacks, as well as individualized packs of school supplies, Benton said at last Thursday’s board meeting.
“It contained everything that you can even imagine, including a toothbrush, and toothpaste, I thought it was a really nice addition,” said Benton.
Benton also recognized middle school attendance secretary Angela King, who helped identifying the need.
“She’s (King) seeing these kids coming in and out, and often they’re coming in, and she notices that many of them are in need of backpacks, and supplies,” said Benton. “We’re very proud to have her on our team, and to have the support of our community once again, and to everyone at KMA, for making that happen for us.
“The backpacks are very nice quality backpacks, and they really made a point to include a lot of variety in the colors ... a very, very nice gesture,” said Benton. “Once again, we are beyond blessed to be in this community, and I really attribute so much of what we’re able to do for our kids, to the support of our community. So thank you to everyone involved.”