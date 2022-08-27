BROCKWAY – When the Beatty Family bought the old Girl Scout Camp, they had high hopes for what the property could become. Soon after opening, COVID-19 shut down the country. Now, the family is bringing together local businesses for a group business reboot.
“We moved here in 2019, and it was right at the beginning of COVID,” Organizer Tara Burke said. “Not long after our grand opening, everything shut down. The restrictions happened, and it didn’t just affect us, but the catering businesses, tux rentals, all that. It crushed us. We had to limit hours, close the buildings down. Nobody wants to celebrate when you can’t invite your grandma.”
Burke and her mother, Coleen Beatty, talked about how they could use their venue location, Knotted Pines on Emerald Isle Lane in Brockway, to help local businesses and community members get back into celebrations post-COVID. They settled on a joint photoshoot.
“People are out of touch with weddings and celebrations, and they’ve forgotten about the little businesses, the small shops in town,” Burke said. “We decided to reach out to businesses in the area hit the way we were. We want to pull together, do this small wedding photoshoot, promote each other, and show that we can strengthen our business relationships. We want to contribute to each other and send clients each other’s way.”
They started planning a year ago, and Burke said the idea seemed “out there” at first. When she started talking to businesses, however, she found that people were happy to work together, and some people even suggested other businesses to connect to the event.
“Reaching out to someone and asking them to sacrifice their summer weekend for something that isn’t paid doesn’t sound appealing,” Burke said. “We decided to make it a bounce-back point from COVID, and they appreciated that.”
Burke said the plan was to bring in local businesses that would all collaborate to host a wedding. Always Authentic came in before the event to decorate and stage the locations, and Brady Street Florist provided centerpieces, as did Sam Bly Designs. Kahrdstok provided prints for some of the signs. Photographers Fluttering Hearts Photography and Wisor Photography split time over the two days of the event, and Stephen Gamarino provided aerial photography. The Beauty Bar Salon and Beauty & Beyond did hair and make-up for the models, who wore gowns from Cinderella’s Boutique and tuxedos from Joe’s Tux Shop. Mommy and Me Cookies provided sweets, and Just Ben Catering was going to come, but was unable to attend due to an emergency.
Knotted Pines is a new venue in the Brockway area, and Burke said some of the other businesses in the area were not really familiar with what the venue had to offer. Once the lines of communication opened up, the family found the community very welcoming.
“It’s great here, the town’s great, and we love where we are,” Burke said. “We’re new to the area still because we never made our big impression, we never got our chance. We wanted to say to clients, ‘Hey! There is that business down the street. They are still there, that mom-and-pop shop, that dress shop, they didn’t close.’”
During the event, the models got dressed, did make-up and hair, and then matched up with a photographer to get pictures. Knotted Pines had several trails and locations open for photos, such as the main dining hall and the pavilion by the lake.
“We have volunteer models who are local, and they were excited,” Burke said. “They get free food and get to try on clothes, do make-up and hair, all for free. They’re all about it.”
Burke said she was also excited to highlight local jewelry by Julia’s Clays. The goal of the event was to include anyone who could contribute to a wedding, even if the business did not think of themselves in a wedding-related capacity, and handmade jewelry is an overlooked gift idea.
“As someone who has had a wedding, I reached out to Julia’s Clays because I knew that personalized jewelry is a great gift,” Burke said. “I wanted her to be involved and promote her work because she’s local, a small business, and she does it all herself. She’s talented and ambitious.”
Burke said the event was successful and will probably return in the future. She was thankful for all the help and support she received from the various businesses.
“Everyone has been great and professional, giving us information and recommendations on how to make it better and improve it,” Burke said. “Some people who couldn’t make it this year, they want us to do it again so they can join us. It’ll probably be back next year and be bigger.”
More about Knotted Pines can be found at www.knottedpinesevents.com.