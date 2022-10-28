BROCKWAY — A donation in the name of Fire Police Captain Bennie Bortle made the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company’s use of Knox Boxes a reality, which the department made official with a plaque dedication at the fire hall.
A Knox Box is a security lock box on the outside of a building that can only be accessed by someone possessing a master key. That master key is secured on the fire trucks, and only six officers have access to them.
Jack Whobrey and his family made the donation in Bortle’s name, allowing the fire department to install the secure key system on the truck.
“I knew Mr. Ben since I was about 4 or 5, and that’s when I knew I wanted to be a firefighter,” Whobrey said. “I started hanging out with him, and he was a surrogate grandfather to me. He was the reason I started coming to the fire hall, and he was one of my best friends and a role model. Being here, hanging out with him, it was a big part of my life.”
Bortle passed away in 2020, and Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said Whobrey and Bortle were inseparable. Whobrey grew up out of state, but he spent summers in Brockway, and officially joined the fire department recently.
“When Jack would come up to visit in the summer, Bennie would take him under his wing and bring him down here, so Jack has been palling around here for years,” Hoskavich said. “He officially joined department when he turned 18 back in the spring.”
Bortle was a fire police captain in Brockway for over two decades. The plaque was dedicated with his children, Jim Bortle and Kathy Bortle in attendance from Richmond, VA. They were in town by what they agreed was a “happy accident.” They agreed that the donation and the growth of the fire department was fitting with Bennie Bortle’s legacy.
“We didn’t know about this until yesterday, but it’s good to see,” Jim Bortle said. “The fire department has grown since we moved away, and it still serves the needs of the community.”
“It’s quite an honor to see this,” Kathy Bortle added.
David Bortle and Starr Bortle in North Carolina witnessed the dedication on a video call.
The plaque was made by Dan’s Pro Shop and is hanging in the meeting room. Hoskavich wanted people to see Bortle’s picture when they came to the fire hall for meetings or events.
“We wanted to honor Ben for the 20-plus years he put in as fire police here,” Hoskavich said. “That guy, even the year he passed away, he felt ill and still had over 60% responses to calls even that year even though he didn’t make it to the end of the year. Bennie averaged 75% of the call volume over the 20-year period. He was a very dedicated man. When he passed on, there was definitely a hole here – not only not having him out to protect us, but also his financial mind. He was very instrumental in making sure our finances were where they needed to be.”
Whobrey is studying business at Penn State DuBois and is going to EMT classes. That, too, is inspired by Bortle.
“He actually started in EMS, and then switched to fire, so that’s a part of why I want to do the EMT class,” Whobrey said. “With the Knox Box key system, I wanted to help donate something that can benefit the fire service and the community.”
The Knox Box allows firefighters to enter buildings quickly, as explained by Hoskavich in a previous Courier Express article.
“Commercial buildings are not always accessible after hours,” he said. “Sometimes, if we get a fire call late, we have to wait for a keyholder if a keyholder can even be reached. These boxes allow us to enter a building safely without causing extra damage. A lot of these commercial doors can cost thousands of dollars to replace, so we can use a key to get in and assess the situation, see what we have to do, without damaging the doors.”
Several businesses in Brockway and the surrounding township have already installed the Knox Box system. Hoskavich said that the benefit is more for the business owners than the fire department. At the dedication, Hoskavich said that the cost of installing one may seem high, but the cost of replacing a commercial door or window is higher.
“If we need to get in, we’re going to get in,” he said. “Business owners might like it better if we can get in with the key in the Knox Box instead of smashing in their doors.”
More information about the Knox Boxes can be found at the company’s website, www.knoxbox.com.