ST. MARYS — Kreckel Enterprises Inc., a family-owned business on Delaum Road in St. Marys, celebrated 25 years of serving the community over the weekend.
Owner and St. Marys native Vern Kreckel bought the property in 1996 after working for his father, Vern Kreckel Sr., for a few years after high school. Kreckel’s father, a U.S. veteran, worked at KE up until a couple of weeks before he died, after working as a machinist for 45 years.
KE is a secondary machining operation where any powder metal business can send parts for altering, doing tooling repairs, drilling, tapping, on-time delivery and more. It started with just give employees when it opened July 24, 1997.
Kreckel recalls going to church every day, praying that he could make a living out of the business he started.
“It has somehow always worked out,” he said. “God took control of it.”
KE is a supporting shop to the powdered metal industry, which is a huge part of the St. Marys area and its economy.
In late 2017, KE also began giving a “Student of the Year” award to an Elk County Catholic High School student each year in his father’s memory, who was an ECCHS graduate, Kreckel said. Five years later, the award continues to be successful.
The “Student of the Year” receives a certificate, customized maroon and gold backpack, T-shirt and their name is featured on the wall at the KE shop. The student also job shadows at KE. There is also a “special finale” for the recipient that is kept a secret.
In 1965, Kreckel’s father, 20 years old at the time, grandfather and grandmother were in a car accident on Christmas Eve, and his grandfather was killed. After that, Kreckel says his family worked hard to go “above and beyond” at Christmastime to make sure it was a normal and special time for the kids.
“After my dad passed, we decided the award would be given out around Christmastime,” he said.
Through 2022, the awardees have been Kendra Smithbauer, Maddison Taylor, Isaac Gradl, Olivia Matha and Holly Buttery.
KE always remains community minded, giving back to schools, churches and other causes.
Besides having a couple of helpers, Kreckel basically runs the business himself, something he says he prefers to do, and something his father instilled in him –a strong work ethic.
KE also became one of the first shops in the area to become ISO certified nearly 20 years ago, which is certification for quality management system.
Over the years, Kreckel has built a customer base that has stuck by him, developing many trustworthy relationships.
“People have been very supportive, and I’ve worked with lots of great people,” said Kreckel. “You end up building friendships. I do my best to provide a good, quality product to them.”
Kreckel has also been a member of the St. Marys Rotary Club for 13 years –another way he is able to give back.
“My dad loved to show and teach the trade,” Kreckel said. “He always encouraged people to get into this industry, or a similar one.”
Kreckel’s mother, Mary Kreckel, manages the business end of things, he noted.
In celebration of the 25-year anniversary of KE, there was a mass at St. Marys Church on Sunday, then a brunch at The Diamond Perk coffee shop. Family, friends and those who have played a part in the shop were invited to attend.
The business is very close to Kreckel’s heart. He keeps a scrapbook of photos to look back on things such as KE’s grand opening, construction and more. He used his third-degree black belt sword, he recalled, to cut the ribbon at the grand opening.
For more information, visit Kreckel Enterprises Inc. on Facebook or www.kreckelenterprisesinc.com.