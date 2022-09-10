Michelle Muccio-Krise and Roy Krise
Roy Krise and Michelle Muccio-Krise stand near Krise Funeral Home’s new home on Main Street in Kersey.

 Marilyn Secco

KERSEY — The community of Kersey will soon be the home of the Krise Funeral Home on Main Street. Located in the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, it is beside the building that once housed the Dan Corbe Funeral Home, which served the area until 1974.

