ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved officially naming Christine Kuhar acting assistant superintendent of the district during Monday evening’s board meeting.
Kuhar, former South St. Marys Street Elementary School principal, will step into the assistant superintendent position “on or before April 17, 2023,” according to Monday’s agenda.
It was announced at the February board meeting that Pamela Yeager would be stepping in as principal of SSMSES. Yeager is the former principal of Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway.
In addition, SMASD Student Representative Matthew Wehler gave his last update to the board during the meeting, announcing that Gianna Surra would be taking his place, noting he feels she will be “a great voice for the students of the St. Marys area.”
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey also publicly recognized Julie Boyer, principal of St. Marys Area Middle School, who will be officially graduating from Duquesne University on May 6 with a doctorate in educational leadership. Boyer defended her dissertation on Monday, March 13.
Additional personnel items
Resignations
- Melanie Pesce, health aide at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Jennifer Weidow, part-time paraprofessional at Bennetts Valley Elementary School
New hires
- Amanda Maholtz, facilitator at St. Marys Area High School
- Joshua Beimel, assistant baseball coach
- Justin Beimel, assistant baseball coach
- Lawrence Conway, junior varsity softball assistant coach
- Matthew Eckert, junior high softball assistant coach
- Thomas Gornati, junior high softball assistant coach
- James Hanslovan, assistant softball coach
- Scott Krellner, assistant junior high track and field coach
- Maranda Leidwinger, assistant swimming and diving coach
- Emma Daghir Leithner, assistant varsity track and field coach
- Doug McAnany, assistant varsity track and field coach
- Marissa Matangelo, color guard advisor
- Krista Meholic, assistant junior high track and field coach
- Josh O’Dell, junior high softball head coach
- Ken Vogt, Jr., assistant baseball coach
Volunteers
- Sarah Field, Skills USA, St. Marys Area High School
- Caleb Mattiuz, classroom volunteer, St. Marys Area School District