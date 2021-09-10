REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council, at Wednesday’s work session, announced the vacant council seat will be filled by Kyle Gordon.
The council approved Gordon fill the open seat at the recommendation of the Vacancy Committee, who received two letters of interest for the open seat. Gordon and Leeann Toombs each submitted letters of interest.
Mayor Louie “Peach” Caltagarone was not present at the meeting, so Gordon was unable to be sworn in at the time. He will be sworn in at a later date by either the mayor or Magistrate Judge David Inzana.
Gordon also ran a write-in campaign during the primary election for a seat on council, and will appear on the ballot in November. He said when the opportunity came up, he saw it as a chance to get some experience on the council before the election.
“I know it’s only a couple of months, but still I thought I can get some experience and exposure to the process and go from there,” Gordon said.
Gordon has lived in Reynoldsville his whole life, coming from a family who has lived in the same home for five generations. He said while growing up he saw other community members stepping up to keep the town a nice place to live and felt it was his turn.
“Growing up as a kid here, there were a lot of men that I knew by name because they were involved in the community and invested in different things, whether it was baseball or football, or the carnival and community days at Reynolow and stuff like that. That legacy needs to be passed on, and I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Gordon said.
Gordon is also the Assistant Principal at Brookville Area High School, and has experience with board meetings through the school board. This will be his first position of public service.
He has a wife, three children, and a number of pets at home.
“I feel like I owe my family and my community no less than what those men and women did for me growing up, you know, giving back and being involved,” Gordon said.
He acknowledged there are a lot of tough decisions and issues the council is dealing with right now. He said he has faith in the community and people, and at the end of the day everyone is just trying to do what’s best for their family and neighbors.
“There’s always going to be the ugly stuff like (drug) pipeline, you get that in any town in any area, that’s the world we live in today. All the more reason to be involved. Be the positive influence in someone’s life,” Gordon said.