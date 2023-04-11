BROCKWAY – The Brockway Police Department’s long search for a full-time police officer is over, bringing Brookville native Kyle Zents to the force with an official swearing in during the Brockway Borough Council’s April meeting.
Zents said that he has been helping people his whole life, and becoming a police officer was the next logical step in his career.
“I have done fire, EMS, in fact I still do EMS, and I wanted to further my career to help people more,” he said.
The Brockway Borough Police Department has been looking for a full-time officer as the department took shape with the hiring of Chief Troy Bell in 2021. In June 2022, the council renewed its focus on finding a full-time officer, with Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson saying, “We have a great school district, great people, a great recreation area, and we can go on and on. We have a lot to offer a full-time officer.”
Zents grew up in Brookville, but he now sees himself as more of a Brockway person.
“I moved closer to Brockway a couple years back, so it’s more my hometown now,” he said. “I am building relationships here.”
With spring approaching and Brockway gearing up for summer and its Old Fashioned Fourth of July, the council said it was happy to have Zents on the job. Zents said that his new community should know that he is there to help.
“I’m not looking to get anyone in trouble,” he said. “I want to do anything I can to help people, and I want to do my job to the best of my ability. I’m here to help.”