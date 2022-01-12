ST. MARYS — Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board of Administrators meeting centered around the biggest issue the district is facing right now – lack of staffing across the board, according to Superintendent Harley Ramsey.
Due to the lack of staff members, SMASD buildings are struggling to keep their doors open, he said. It was almost the case that one of the elementary schools would’ve been closed this past Monday for this reason.
Some of the absences, said Ramsey, are COVID related, as staff members are losing loved ones, or mothers are taking care of children who may be in quarantine. There are not, however, a lot of staff COVID cases at this time, Ramsey said.
Earlier in the school year, staffing was mainly an issue at the middle school, whereas now, it is dominating the elementary schools, said Ramsey.
Taking action, the board of directors voted to raise its substitute rate from $100 per day to $110 per day. For building-based substitutes, the rate was increased from $100 to $130 per day.
The board is also aiming to promote legislation that allows aspiring teachers, who have 60 or more credits in their schooling toward becoming an educator, to act as substitute teachers within the school system. Many people may not be aware of this, said Ramsey.
These students, he said, are off during holiday breaks, and out for the summer in May, leaving their schedule open to substitute teach. This also creates a push for recruitment, and provides future educators with experience and leadership skills.
Currently, SMASD is doing all it can to keep doors open, said Ramsey, including administrators covering classes if needed.
“It’s all hands on deck,” he said.
SMASD has a strong team, Ramsey added, including nurses who are doing a great job with communicating with parents and monitoring quarantine situations.
The district has also been working closely with Penn Highlands Healthcare and St. Marys Pharmacy to help staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There was also a vaccination clinic held at St. Marys Area Middle School, the first in November and the second in December, for 5 to 11-year-olds.
PresentationPart of Monday evening’s board meeting also included a presentation by representatives of the Mecca-Mann Mission, “Operation Dunkirk.”
President Deanna Brooks and her sister, Crista Brooks, spoke about the organization, which spreads awareness and provides support to anyone, from all walks of life, who may be struggling with something.
The group is not only dedicated to anyone who may be close to substance abuse, but rather anyone struggling with anything, said Brooks. It acts as a resource, or a gateway, helping people find the program that is right for them and their situation.
Ramsey said the “grassroots” presentation informed everyone on how to get involved in the organization and about its mission.