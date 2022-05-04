ST. MARYS — The upcoming “Ladies Night Out” event, set for 6-9 p.m. May 6 at Wildwoods Bar and Grill, will benefit the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
After a lengthy hiatus of canceling fundraisers due to COVID-19, the chamber is back to hosting enjoyable events for the community.
Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe said Ladies Night Out will offer a catered dinner, drinks and raffles for prizes.
Several prizes were collected from local sources, including a family pool pass from City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, designer purchases like Coach and Kate Spade, designer jewelry such as Pandora and Kate Spade, a “game night” themed basket, family camping tent, blender and gift certificates from Prime Time Detail car detailing, Serenity Wellness, Amphenol, Kneading Hands and Shoe Sensation.
“It will be a fun and casual event celebrating women, and that’s why we planned it for the weekend of Mother’s Day,” Lampe noted.
The SMACOC has a lot of exciting things going on, including the renovation of its South St. Marys Street office. The chamber will be looking for vendors interested in having their items in the new office in the near future, said Lampe.
The chamber has also hired a new administrative assistant, Molly Reuscher, Lampe noted.
Tickets are available for purchase at the chamber office in St. Marys, and will also be sold at the door on Friday.