ST. MARYS — Planning for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s second annual “Ladies Night Out Spring Fling” is underway. This year’s event, set for April 22 from 6-9 p.m., will be held at Dream Catch’s facility on South St. Marys Street.
Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe said there will be an executive buffet menu for attendees.
Ladies Night Out is a fundraiser for the St. Marys Fourth of July fireworks celebration held annually, which costs around $15,000 just for the fireworks display.
“It’s my hope that the women in St. Marys and surrounding communities will come together at our event for an opportunity to socialize and support our efforts to raise money for the fireworks,” Lampe said.
This event will offer “fabulous” prizes for those who attend, such as designer handbags and wallets from the brands Kate Spade and Coach, as well as Kate Spade jewelry, she said.
“We have baskets and prizes to raffle away from local artists and businesses,” Lampe said.
The chamber is also still receiving donations from area businesses who would like to contribute and support the event.
Some of the sponsors thus far include Gasbarre Products, Advantage Metal Powders, Mason Insurance and the St. Marys American Legion Post 103.
“We’re so thankful for their support and for the support of the community, who are always ready to have a great time in support of a good cause,” concluded Lampe.
Tickets are $40, and are available at the SMACOC office at 53 S. St. Marys St. Follow the SMACOC on Facebook and visit www.stmaryschamber.org.