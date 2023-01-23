RIDGWAY — Big Maple Family Farm in Ridgway “had a little lamb.” Actually, there are a few little lambs, who are currently available for a good snuggle with farm visitors.
BMFF on Long Level Road raises sheep, chickens and cows, said Amanda Balon, fifth-generation family farmer. Currently, the farm is raising baby lambs, which offers a unique opportunity for visitors.
When attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show recently, Balon noticed a section for “goat snuggling.”
“We know that many sanctuaries, therapeutic programs, and other farms are offering cow snuggling, goat yoga, etc., so we thought what a cool way to get people to learn about sheep,” she said.
BMFF is also always looking for new and innovative ways to encourage people to visit and learn more about their local farmer, she said, and the lambs tend to be a popular attraction.
Through February, snugglers can sign up for 30-minute or 60-minute time frames, where they have the chance to come to the barn and see all of the lambs, as well as snuggle the bottle babies, said Balon, and even possibly witness bottle feeding time.
The human affection is great for the lambs, too.
“Bottle babies enjoy snuggling and playing with people, visiting and getting the extra attention,” Balon said.
Much like people enjoy cuddling and snuggling their pets, snuggling a lamb helps to release oxytocin in the human brain, said Balon.
“This helps with lowering heart rates, blood pressure, and overall changing our attitude,” she said.
This is also an educational opportunity for farm visitors, she noted.
While snugglers are here at the farm that can ask questions and learn about sheep and farm life. We work to make the experience as meaningful as ever, and well, the lambs are just cute,” Balon said.
Visitors have the chance to witness the bottle-feeding process as well.
“We hope that while people are here they are able to learn about our farm and what we offer,” said Balon.
Big Maple Family Farm has farm-fresh goods such as homemade maple syrup, canned goods, a frozen meat selection, micro-greens and more.
Contact the farm at 814-335-0804 with any scheduling questions.
To register for a lamb snuggle, visit https://calendly.com/bigmaplefamilyfarm/lamb-snuggling.
More information on the farm can be found at www.bigmaplefamilyfarm.net and on Facebook.