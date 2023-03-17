ST. MARYS — Wednesday’s Mini THON fundraiser at St. Marys Area Middle School soared over its original goal of raising $10,000 for the battle against pediatric cancer, ultimately bringing in $18,281 and counting.
The event, a smaller version of Penn State University’s THON and an idea started by the SMAMS Team Renaissance Club, takes place at SMAMS every March to raise funds for Four Diamonds, an organization based in Hershey that assists children and families in their battle against childhood cancer.
This is, by far, the most successful Mini THON fundraiser to date. The event continues to grow monumentally each year, said Dana Smith and Beth Penn, SMAMS Team Renaissance Club co-advisors.
The day of Mini THON started with a whopping $7,768 already raised for the cause. By 10 a.m., the fundraiser had reached its goal of $10,000.
The motivation behind this year’s event was extra close to home, as local toddler Reggie Housler is battling leukemia.
Dairy Queen in St. Marys also participated, donating the proceeds from 365 blizzards sold on Wednesday evening, as well as donations, to Mini THON in the name of Housler and his family. According to the Dairy Queen –St. Marys Facebook page, $720.69 was raised.
All activities take place during the school day, where students can choose from a plethora of options to participate in, such as corn hole, bingo, art activities, raffles, karaoke, a photo booth and more, as well as hourly themes like beach, carnival, sports and glow hours.
A personal favorite was the “Silly String Your Principal Challenge,” where students had the chance to cover SMAMS Principal Julie Boyer in silly string.
The event welcomed four guest speakers who have all had a personal experience with pediatric cancer, said Smith and Penn. Speakers included Tara Frank, Jennifer Scolari, Diane Bobik and Jackie Housler.
Students also raised funds through basket raffles, THON gear purchases, a concession stand and online donor drives, the women said.
Mini THON 2023 also crowned the four students who raised the most funds:
- King –Peyton Wendel
- Queen –Alexa Craig
- Prince –Remy Smith
- Princess –Jocelyn Eckert
There is truly nothing SMAMS students can’t do when they put their mind to it, said Smith and Penn. And, the small-town community of St. Marys is helping to make huge strides to help with pediatric cancer.
“We are so overwhelmed with the community support, and the amount of help our school family has given us,” they said. “It’s amazing to see all of our students come together for a common goal, and to watch their excitement and pride when they see what they have accomplished.”
For more information, visit www.fourdiamonds.org/mini-thon/.