ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron program (LEC) held an interactive session on interpersonal communications, public speaking, and digital communications recently.
The session took place at the CEC building and was led by Elk County Toastmasters’ President Cory Straub and fellow Toastmaster, Shanda Kelsch. Straub and Kelsch conducted several communications activities and provided tips and advice on speaking and listening skills. Each participant provided a three to four speech about themselves. Lunch was sponsored by St. Marys Insurance. Scott Surra from St. Marys Insurance attended the session and spoke to the group about his community leadership and involvement.
The class visited The River 98.9/Salter Communications where John Salter talked about communications in the digital world. John was joined, virtually, by his friend and colleague, Dave LaBrozzi from Pittsburgh’s KDKA. LaBrozzi is a native of Emporium and has worked in radio all over the country. Before leaving the station, a few LEC participants recorded radio ads which will be used to promote the program.
Following the visit to Salter Communications, the class met with local author, advocate, and artist, John Schlimm. John presented information on Generation Z and how to communicate with them, as well as the importance of community involvement. John also provided guidance on the small group community improvement projects.
The goals of Leadership Elk & Cameron are to increase community awareness and understanding, provide opportunities for collaborative leadership and relationship building, and to foster and promote civic readiness. A small group community improvement project is one component of the Leadership program. The objective of the community improvement experience is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn how to make a direct and visible impact in their communities through service to a community need, organization or agency.
More information on the Leadership program can be found at www.communityedcenter.com, or by contacting the CEC at 814-781-3437.