REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Leann Watt the Citizen of the Month for September during its rescheduled work session on Monday evening.
Watt was recognized for her volunteer work mowing several areas around the borough.
“Leann does all the mowing at the ball field and the swimming pool, and takes care of things in her extra time, and she does a great job, and I think everybody who’s involved with any of that really appreciates it,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
Watt is retired, and said she just volunteered to use her extra time on these projects. She said she has been mowing the football field for the last five years
“I mow the football field and I mow down at the pool. I just volunteered to do it,” Watt said. “I’m on the board at the pool, so I just volunteer to mow too.”