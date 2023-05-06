DuBOIS — “A legacy is not defined by who they are, but by the lasting impressions they left on those around them.”
Until Charles Gunderman of DuBois lost his wife, Sharon, in April of 2022, he wasn’t fully aware of the everlasting impact she left on the goalball world and its athletes. He was presented a plaque with this quote engraved on it at what is now known as the “Gunderman Classic Goalball Tournament,” held April 14-16 at Haddon Township High School in Westmont, New Jersey.
Formerly called the Northeast Regional Goalball Tournament, the nationally-recognized event for the visually impaired is now named after the Gunderman family, and in memory of Sharon, longtime president of the Association for Blind Athletes of New Jersey.
Gunderman said the goalball tournament was started by the Lions Club and Association for Blind Athletes of New Jersey through Camp Marcella in Rockaway, New Jersey, a “premier sleep away summer camp designed specifically for individuals with special needs including blindness, and visual impairment,” according to its website.
Sharon and Charles Gunderman were avid volunteers at Camp Marcella for years. Their children basically grew up there, he said, developing an awareness for what it’s like to be visually impaired. The Gundermans would go on to become coaches of men’s and women’s goalball teams.
Back then, it was a challenge to find individuals who were interested in goalball, said Gunderman. They sometimes visited public schools to try and generate interest in youth around the age of 5-6 years old up to teenagers.
In the mid 1980s, the Gundermans brought the tournament to DuBois, where it was held at the Penn State DuBois campus, as well as at DuBois Area High School for a few years before returning to New Jersey.
Crediting his late wife endlessly, Gunderman said Sharon was the driving force behind the DuBois tournament.
Although there were very few spectators, goalball teams from all over the country came to DuBois, staying in area hotels and eating at local restaurants. Students at the campus were volunteers, fetching the ball if it went out of bounds, Gunderman recalled.
They each went on to travel the world as they watched the sport grow to a national and international level. Gunderman recalls visiting places like Seattle, Portland, Utah, Florida and even England and Sweden.
There are now several sports for the visually impaired, including swimming, track and field and more, said Gunderman, who also coached the swim team in 1988 at the Paralympics in Korea, the first time the Paralympics took place in the same location as the Olympics.
Other things have changed, too, such as goalball athletes’ throwing techniques, and the speed at which the ball is thrown.
One of Gunderman’s keepsakes, a binder full of photos and goalball memories, also contains several photos from the Summer Paralympics held in London in 2012.
What is goalball?
According to a description of the game provided by Gunderman, goalball was developed in Europe as a “rehabilitation activity for veterans blinded in World War II.” It was “designed specifically for the blind, to help them regain the skills necessary for adjustment and assimilation into society.”
Today, goalball is played in recreational settings, schools, colleges and universities and amateur clubs, which “compete on state, regional, national and international levels.”
Comprised of three players –two wings and a center –teams play on a court separated into 3-meter zones. The objective is to bowl the ball over the opponents’ goal line, while the defensive side aims to prevent a goal. All players are blindfolded to prevent light perception through and under the mask.
Playing the game solely by sound, the ball itself is a “bell ball” that players listen for. Goalball is also played in complete silence so that players can track the ball.
Goalball provides several physical benefits for the visually impaired, such as muscular strength, coordination, agility and auditory and tactile skills, as well as mental benefits like self esteem and discipline, and social perks like respect for others and courtesy, according to Gunderman’s description.
Much different from other sports, the only time one hears cheering, he said, is when a player scores or there is a block out.
A lasting impact
Gunderman recalled all of the athletes Sharon had coached throughout the years, noting that a few women from the area went on to play internationally. He recalled one, whom he called “a great athlete,” and is now the center for a pick-up team at 55 years old. Another woman, he said, is now teaching English in Japan.
This year was special for more than one reason, as the tournament just returned from a three-year pandemic hiatus, Gunderman noted. He is grateful that people have stepped up in his wife’s absence to keep the tournament going –one of those people being his daughter Heidi.
“I’m thrilled they are still continuing the sport and the tournament,” he said.
The 2023 tournament drew over 90 athletes across 23 teams, according to the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.
Aside from their longtime dedication to goalball, Gunderman was the assistant professor of exercise and sports science at Penn State DuBois for 31 years. He was also the athletic director and coached baseball and wrestling.
Sharon was one of the founders of Paint and Play School when it was still held at a local Presbyterian church, and was a volunteer at the DuBois YMCA, where there is now a plaque displayed in her honor.
Something to remember is when given the opportunity –visually-impaired individuals can, and do, excel, Gunderman said.
“They are capable of more than what people realize,” he said.
In a comment box, Gunderman keeps notes that athletes have written to his wife –letters of appreciation he will always cherish.
“I was not aware of how she affected these women’s lives,” he said. “It was unbelievable, the comments I’ve gotten –how she motivated them to do better, and (how she) changed their lives.”
At the conclusion of goalball rounds at the 2023 tournament, the Gundermans were presented with the “Gunderman Classic Goalball Tournament” plaque, which is also engraved with these words to the family:
“Thank you for your dedication and passion in helping so many athletes both on and off the courts find their vision and passion.”