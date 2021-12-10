BROCKWAY — Legends Powersports recently made a donation to the Brockway Athletic Club with the Brockway Area High School following several fundraising events hosted by the Brockway business.
Owner Matthew Stern sponsored several fundraising events this year, including a summer festival, a fall festival, and a sip and paint with Anna Cass.
“Giving back to the community is very important to me,” Stern said.
Stern has no children of his own yet, but knew the athletic department was who he wanted to benefit from the fundraisers.
“So, if you attended either the summer or fall festival at Legends Powersports, you helped Matt give back to the community,” said Patty O’Donnell, marketing specialist. “He loves to give back to the community and help the children.”
Both festivals had live music, food vendors, and activities for children like a bounce house and coloring contest. The fall festival also had craft vendors for browsing and introduced the children to “Rickey the goat” and his siblings who they could feed and hold.
Stern paid for everything for the festivals, and all the proceeds from these events went to the athletic department.
There are no dates set yet, but Stern is planning to host the festivals again in 2022.