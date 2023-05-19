BROCKWAY – The Parson-Marnati Post 95 American Legion Auxiliary of Brockway hosted other auxiliary chapters from three counties in an event that was described both as “fun” and “solemn.”
Forty-five people attended, representing six units from Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. According to Brockway’s Dee Dee Carlini, Parson-Marnati received a special certificate of appreciation for achieving the goal of 116.07% membership. Unit 95 added 14 new members through a membership drive held in February and March.
The women from the six units all united in wearing fun hats. Grampian Unit 632 President Barb McCracken said that her unit likes to do ice breakers at their meetings, so she carried that to Brockway.
“We’ve very serious about what we do, but we want to do fun things, too,” McCracken said. “We came up with the idea to wear vintage hats at our meetings, and I wanted to carry it on to the larger meeting. It was a good time.”
The women wore a variety of hats, various sizes, and the conversations around the headgear got them into the event. Then they settled into the meat of the meeting.
“We talked about the goals and missions of the ALA, and then talked to the children who came to read their essays,” McCracken added.
The ALA Americanism Essay Contest is a longstanding tradition. Two writers, Brockway’s Annabella Pisarchick and Punxsutawney’s Gage McGovern, attended the meeting, and Punxsutawney ALA’s Deb Rouquex gave them certificates. Pisarchick and McGovern took first in their categories at the county level, and McCracken said the region had a lot of writers, including 30 from Curwensville Area High School alone.
“The essays were outstanding,” McCracken said. “One has even advanced to the next level of judging. As far as I know, with my years, that has never happened before. Sometimes, everything is bleak where is our world going, but when you hear from students like this, I believe our future is secure.”
The solemn aspect of the meeting came during a ceremony for soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action. The POW-MIA ceremony has two versions, one that sets a table for a missing service person, and another that sets the table for six people.
“We always do the six-man table because we feel that the civilians are also important,” McCracken said. “Six ladies come in with the flag, the table is round, set for six, and each lady comes around to stand at the table. There’s a candle for light, and a Bible for the Word of God. Salt and lemon on the plates to remind us of the bitter fate these people went through. It is a beautiful ceremony. It is our way of never forgetting about these veterans who gave their all. We will not stop doing this until they’ve all been returned home.”
ALA State President Kelly Moyer said that she was impressed with the work done by the ALA in the area.
“I think they’re doing great,” she said. “All the units gave reports, and there’s a lot of amazing work being done. I was very impressed. They’re working hard for our veterans, and working hard for the kids in our schools. It’s a great area.”
Moyer also talked to the local ALAs about her project, which is the Johnstown Generals. This hockey team is made up of veterans in a league that plays to support each other with PTSD.
“There are quite a few teams in Pennsylvania, and I ran into the Generals and liked what they were doing,” she said. “I have talked with several of the players, men and women, and every veteran who plays has some sort of disability. Their base ages are 20s to 30s, they have families, and this is a good way to help them with their issues from serving.”
According to Moyer, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic organization, and it needs membership. There are 16 units in the Clearfield-Jefferson Council, and they need more help. More information can be found at www.legion-aux.org.