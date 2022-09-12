DuBOIS — The American Legion Riders Post #17 held their 13th annual Honor Bike Run on Saturday in recognition of four area young men who were killed in action in Iraq, Afghanistan and the current fight against terror.
Each year, the Legion Riders continue to honor heroes SFC Michael Tully, who was killed in action Aug. 23, 2007; 2nd Lt. Christopher Loudon, KIA Oct. 17, 2006; Sgt. Scott Smith, KIA July 17, 2006; and Sgt. Brandon Reed, KIA Sept. 6, 2004.
“These warriors all gave their ultimate sacrifice,” Legion Riders President Dayton Nixon said in a prayer just before the ride began at the American Legion on Liberty Boulevard.
“Our POWs, and MIAs, our wounded warriors, our friends of warriors, we thank each of them for all the sacrifice they have given, to allow us the freedom that we have to this day,” said Nixon. “Lord, we ask you to continue to watch over our military personnel stationed around the world. We ask that you love them, guide them, protect them from harm. Allow their bodies to remain whole, their minds sound, so they may return home to their families and friends. We miss them, love them, need them back in our lives again.”
Nixon, who is also the DuBois American Legion commander, asked God to protect the riders as they began their 150-plus mile bike run, with stops in Wilcox, Mt. Jewett, Crosby, Emporium, St. Marys and then back to DuBois.
In previous years, Legion Riders has raised as much as $12,000 in a year through generous donations, their breakfast and bake sale and motorcycle run. Over the 13 years, more than $200,000 has been raised in total.
The money raised helps support Operation Comfort Warriors and The Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans programs.
These donations contributed to the support, aid, assistance and advancement of our veterans’ mental, physical and personal needs, said Jack Tully, Gold Star father of Michael Tully and who also serves as the DuBois American Legion public affairs officer.
“The homeless vet crisis is out of sight,” said Tully.
“The government doesn’t do what it should be doing,” said Nixon.
Tully said the amount of money that has been raised for homeless veterans over the last few rides has been outstanding.
“In Pittsburgh, they actually have a dinner every year for housing for the homeless, and I think last year they raised $120,000,” said Tully. “We have five houses here in Pennsylvania. We have one up in Wilkes-Barre, one in Philly, one in York, one in Pittsburgh. And I think the other one’s near Erie and the latest one is for female vets.”
Tully’s oldest son, John Tully of North Carolina, participated in Saturday’s ride with him.
“He (John Tully) was in Iraq when his brother was killed. He brought him home,” said Jack Tully.
Though Randy Loudon of Brockport, father of Christopher Loudon, was not able to participate in the ride this year, he was there to send the other Legion Riders off.
Loudon said the ride means a lot to him.
“Chris died in ‘06 ... 16 years ago,” said Loudon. “I think it was two years after that we started this ride. It’s (the ride) good. If nothing else, it’s a reminder — what everybody’s done, what they’ve been through.”