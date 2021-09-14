DuBOIS — The American Legion Riders Post #17 held their 12th annual Honor Run in recognition of four area young men who were killed in action in Iraq, Afghanistan and the current fight against terror.
Each year, the Legion Riders continue to honor heroes SFC Michael Tully, who was killed in action Aug. 23, 2007; 2nd Lt. Christopher Loudon, KIA Oct. 17, 2006; Sgt. Scott Smith, KIA July 17, 2006; and Sgt. Brandon Reed, KIA Sept. 6, 2004.
In previous years, Legion Riders has raised as much as $12,000 in a year through generous donations, their breakfast and bake sale and motorcycle run, according to President Dayton Nixon. Over the 12 years, approximately $200,000 has been raised in total.
The money raised helps support Operation Comfort Warriors and The Pennsylvania American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans programs.
"These donations contributed to the support, aid, assistance and advancement of our veterans' mental, physical and personal needs," said Nixon.
These programs are run by the American Legion and every cent donated goes to assist military heroes, he said.
"This is special to me," said Nixon. "Between the four that we're dedicating this to and all of the warriors that we've lost. But as for the local ones here. They're special. It has changed my life as to what they have done. I enjoy it."
Randy Loudon, father of Christopher Loudon, participated in the ride on his Harley-Davidson detailed beautifully in honor of his son, and Marilyn Tully, mother of Michael Tully, was there to see the riders off Saturday morning.
Tully said she is thankful to the Legion Riders for collecting money to benefit the Comfort Warriors and PA Homeless veterans and for remembering her son and the other local heroes.
"It keeps their memory alive," said Tully.