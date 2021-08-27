REYNOLDSVILLE — Educating children as to where their food is produced was one of the topics of discussion at the annual Legislative Farm Tour, sponsored by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau.
Ernest Mattiuz Jr., a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board of directors, said he recently attended the Elk County Fair and overheard a woman and her teenage niece, “who was from the inner city,” talking as they looked at vegetables on display. “She picked up a tomato and asked her aunt if the people went to Walmart to get it. She had absolutely no idea where the vegetables came from. She thought you just went to the store and that’s where your food came from,” he said. “There is a big opportunity out there to teach our youth where our food comes from.”
Karen Mowrey spoke briefly about a new Farm to School grant program, which would allow schools to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for elementary students.
School districts could receive up to $15,000 for the current school year. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 21. Details are available at: https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Pages/Farm-to-School-Grant-Program.aspx.
Mattiuz also expressed his concerns about the future of farms.
“In 2019 Pennsylvania lost 470 dairies. Last year Pennsylvania lost roughly 350 dairies, and so far this year 100 dairies that I know of are out of business,” he said. Dairy farmers are paid “what they were getting 30 years ago. Any support we can get for dairy farmers will be beneficial.”
Mattiuz said COVID-19 has also affected produce farms in the commonwealth. “A lot of our ag workers are from other countries,” he said. “This last year with COVID hitting, a lot of our agricultural workers, guest workers, weren’t allowed to come back into the country. Americans don’t want to do the labor. That left farmers with a labor shortage.”
Mattiuz said he talked “with a farmer in Adams County who is plowing hundreds of acres of produce, because he can’t get anyone to pick the crops and they are rotting in the fields.”
Other concerns discussed were the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, fairness for landowners with natural gas leases, excessive stormwater management regulation and fees, bonding for renewable energy projects, agriculture transportation issues and expansion of high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
The Legislative Farm Tour was hosted by Sprucelawn Farms near Reynoldsville, owned by Duaine and Karen Mowrey and Craig and Robin Mowrey. The fifth generation of the Mowrey family is now learning the operation of the farm.
Sprucelawn Farms is a dairy farm, with 130 head of Holstein and Brown Swiss milk cows. Milk from Sprucelawn Farms goes to Sharpsville for processing, Robin Mowrey said.
Half of the 400-acre farm is dedicated to growing corn and hay for silage used on the farm, with the other half rented to other farmers. Robin Mowrey said a part of the crop is a high-moisture corn, which is a good source of energy for the cows. “We mix the feed to provide the best nutrition,” she said. Food is mixed four times a day. The dairy cows are kept in a barn where the environment can be controlled to meet the needs of the herd.
Approximately 30 farmers, Farm Bureau members, legislators and guests attended the event, which included a tour of Sprucelawn Farms.