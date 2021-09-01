PUNXSUTAWNEY — The lettering and dedication of the James A. Colonna Performance Hall have been completed at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
Colonna was a former PAHS band director and music department chair who died earlier this year on March 2. A group of PAHS graduates, who were students of Colonna’s during his time teaching, began the process shortly after to have the auditorium named in his honor.
Colonna taught for 37 years at PAHS from 1956 to 1993, when he retired. The school board was approached in May about the possible renaming of the auditorium, approving the change but telling the group the fundraiser for the letters was up to them.
After a social media campaign to raise the funds for the specific lettering the school required, enough money was raised. The sentiment of the group was that teachers of Colonna’s magnitude do not often remain in such a small town for the length that he did.
Those involved in the project offered thanks to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Business Administrator Susan Robertson, Maintenance Supervisor Carmen Gett, the school board and Sekula Signs.
The school required a certain kind of lettering be used to keep all the signage uniform in appearance, and to ensure the letters would be good quality and remain on the building for a long period of time. The district provided these specifications to the group for them to begin the fundraising.
The letters, which are cast aluminum, are now placed along the top of the auditorium officially naming it the “James A. Colonna Performance Hall.”
Colonna’s son, Corry Colonna thanked everyone who donated and helped to make the dedication a reality.