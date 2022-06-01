ST. MARYS — Life and Independence for Today (LIFT), a nonprofit corporation that promotes a philosophy of independent living in St. Marys, is hosting a Wine Walk fundraiser June 10.
Each year, LIFT holds a fundraiser to help offset the operational costs of its services, which enable people with disabilities to remain in their own homes living as independently as possible.
The Wine Walk will be held from 5-8 p.m. that evening in downtown St. Marys, beginning with the walk at the Community Education Center on Erie Avenue.
Participants will walk through downtown St. Marys and visit merchants, enjoy snacks and also have the chance to sample wine, beer, moonshine and distilled spirits during an evening of fun and excitement.
Once again, St. Marys Insurance, Inc. has jumped on board as LIFT’s main sponsor. Elk Mountain Winery is sponsoring the wine glasses. Each participant will receive a glass at registration. Kinetic by Windstream of Ridgway sponsored the signs and advertising, while Gerg Allstate and Tractor Supply have sponsored a portion of the door prize package.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, a door prize package and a porter service/pick-up location for those who make purchases.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the LIFT office 814-781-3050, or at the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce, Goetz’s, Elk Mountain Winery, Sugar Mama’s Bakery and Gerg Allstate. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For more information about LIFT or LIFT’s fundraiser, contact Hope Weichman at 814-781-3050 ext.200.