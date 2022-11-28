ST. MARYS — The St. Marys community kicked off the holiday season over the weekend with 2022 Light Up Night and Small Business Saturday.
Families, kids and community members enjoyed activities like crafts, treats, and holiday shopping, said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Rachel Lampe, noting this is a great way to support local businesses.
The annual Light Up Night holiday parade concluded the night, displaying the Elk County Cruisers group, a 28-foot float from First Commonwealth Bank, JAM Cycle’s float, decorated side-by-sides and ATV and Santa Claus on a firetruck, to name a few.
Santa also greeted families at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys following the parade.
This event is a full-fledged community effort, with contributions from local businesses, organizations and individuals making it happen, said SMACOC President Andrew Mohney, calling this the “best Light Up Night to date” and thanking everyone involved.
Even Santa’s real live reindeer visited with community members at the Downtown Event Park, welcoming lots of pets from children and families.
Attendees also enjoyed activities like cookie decorating, hot chocolate sipping, ornament decorating, a craft and vendor show and a live nativity at Shiloh Presbyterian Church.
Follow the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and www.stmaryschamber.org for news and updates on future events.