RIDGWAY — The community of Ridgway will be lit up with holiday joy and activities this weekend.
Light Up Night, which kicks off a plethora of holiday festivities in downtown Ridgway, will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler said this event includes many enjoyable features for families and community members.
Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck by the Ridgway Fire Department, she said.
“As the family and children anxiously wait by the beautifully-decorated gazebo, and Main Street will be decorated by the Ridgway Downtown Holiday Decorating Committee,” Buehler said.
Due to the pandemic, for the past couple of years, there have been some social distancing measures in place, she noted.
“This year, hot cocoa and cookies are being provided by Awaking Alliance Church,” Buehler said.
Friday also includes the “Deck Your House Ridgway YMCA Style” drop off between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. As a family-friendly activity, participants can create a house out of any edible ingredient, such as cookies, candies, pretzels and cereals, according to the Ridgway YMCA Facebook page.
Entrees will be on display at the YMCA until Monday, Nov. 29. There will be two drawings, where participants can win a $200-value gift basket, it says.
The weekend of holiday festivities rolls into Saturday with “Shop Small Saturday,” a community tradition for years.
“This promotes local retailers, home businesses, organizations, clubs and family and friends,” said Buehler.
Also on Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 4-5, the public is invited to visit “Jack’s Christmas Village and Train Display” at 1507 Front St. in Ridgway from 1-4 p.m., according to the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s newsletter.
