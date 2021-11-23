ST. MARYS — The St. Marys community will kick off its holiday season with both Light Up Night and Small Business Saturday this coming weekend.
Light Up Night will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and festivities will last until 9 p.m. The event will include holiday lights, cheer and decorations downtown, and Santa Claus and friends in town for an exciting parade, according to the Facebook page.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney said Light Up Night really draws the community and small business together each year.
“It’s a tradition that everyone looks forward to – the start of the holiday season for us here in town,” he said.
Santa will also visit with children at Farmer’s National Bank following the parade.
As part of Small Business Saturday, local businesses will offer specials, sales and activities.
“We hope to put the emphasis on small business shopping, supporting local during the day and ending the day with Santa’s parade where he will light up the town,” said Mohney. “Dozens of small businesses will offer specials through out the day, (with) some even doing free things for the community in the evening.”
Light Up Night brings a lot of joy to people, said Mohney, who love hometown traditions. Bringing it back full-force this year is also special, since it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It provides an opportunity for people to spend time in the downtown area while enjoying time to visit, shop and support everything we have happening in St. Marys.”
Follow the SMACOC’s Facebook page for event updates.