RIDGWAY — Ridgway will kick off the holiday season this Friday, inviting community members and beyond to take part in festive activities.
“Light Up Night” will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with Santa Claus himself arriving via firetruck, said Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler.
“He will be at the gazebo to talk to the children and they can drop off their letters to Santa,” she said.
Saint Nick will also be lighting up Main Street during his visit.
The Ridgway Chamber will be handing out cookies, Buehler noted, and Awaking Alliance Church will serve up some hot chocolate.
Light Up Night is just the first of a few events approaching.
“This annual event kicks off the holidays in festive downtown Ridgway,” Buehler said.
The following day is Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, where local merchants will offer specials and welcome community members through their doors.
This is a great way for people to learn more about businesses that are right around the corner, Buehler noted.
Small Business Saturday will include CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse)’s “Under One Roof” Holiday Bazaar at its newly-purchased agency on Court Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Gram’s Traditions” vendor and craft fair will take place at the Ridgway Fire Department as well from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buehler added, and the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center’s soup sale at its Main Street storefront.
St. Leo School will host its Yuletide Soup and Bake Sale in the social hall as well.
Ridgway’s “Holiday Cheer Tour” is also from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are now on sale.
Buehler noted that members of the Ridgway Downtown Holiday Decorating Committee work very hard to “decorate downtown, Main Street and the (Elk County) Courthouse lawn.”
