PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Lily’s Bakery, Deli, and Restaurant with the Business of the Year Award during the chamber mixer Tuesday evening.
Restaurant Owner Lily Cameron’s silent and consistent support of the community was a major factor in deciding the award recipient, according to the chamber.
Cameron and her husband Bret, were at the ceremony to accept the honor.
Chamber Vice President Stevette Rosen introduced the winner, saying she’s sure most in the audience probably go there “at least once a week like the rest of us.”
“They’ll be in business 15 years come January. They employ 40 employees, that’s a lot of families in our area. That’s a lot of moms, brothers, sisters. Wonderful person, you’ll see her tonight with her hat off, you may not recognize her,” Rosen said.
Cameron later said she is never in her restaurant without her hat on, so most people don’t know her outside of the restaurant.
“You don’t see their pictures a lot with oversized checks in the newspaper, but you do see their generosity in almost every single charity in our town,” Rosen said.
Cameron said she doesn’t like the recognition, and doesn’t need people to know what she does behind the scenes.
“I hate recognition. That’s why I said, this is for my girls,” Cameron said. “Lindsay needed a nice place for Snacks… Shelley Rowan, I don’t know her… she called me and I said I have an empty upstairs.”
She then said they donated an entire building to some important nonprofits in town. Cameron allows her niece, Lindsay Kendra, to operate her nonprofit, Snacks to Grow On, out of the building behind her restaurant. This is an organization that provides food for qualifying elementary-aged students in the Punxsutawney area.
In the upstairs of this building is the Wearhouse, which is a free clothing and household store for the Punxsutawney community.
Values from her parents are what influenced Cameron to be the person she is today. She said her parents always helped out and gave back whenever they could, and they instilled the same value in her. Her dad also had his own restaurant, Defelice Family Restaurant
“It doesn’t hurt to help, you might need it someday,” Cameron said. “ I like to work. I don’t like the headache, but I love to work.”
Cameron said she feels bad closing her restaurant on the holidays because she knows there’s some people who go to Sheetz and she would rather they come to the restaurant for a holiday meal.