FALLS CREEK — At just 8 years old, Brady Hoover of Falls Creek has become somewhat of a “monarch whisperer,” and enjoys sharing his passion for raising and releasing butterflies with others.
Jordan Hoover said his son’s natural curiosity and interest in monarch butterflies started at around 2 or 3 years old. Another spark was when Brady read in a book that everything a butterfly experiences starts with a tiny little egg.
Brady has learned to determine the gender of the butterfly based on its wing pattern.
Last year, they released 164 butterflies. This year, they are up to 368 butterflies, hatching about four per day, said Jordan. They anticipate their final butterfly release to take place in early October. Ironically, there are currently 184 males and 184 females in the cluster.
The butterfly activities have become somewhat of a family affair, said Jordan, with Brady’s brothers, Nathaniel, and Kolbe, enjoying them as well. As Brady gets older, he is able to have more independence and take care of the butterflies much on his own.
Brady recently did his first monarch butterfly presentation at Mother’s Day Out Preschool at Lakeside Methodist Church in DuBois, said Jordan, which he was very excited to do and present his hobby to other kids.
“I really like raising the butterflies from eggs,” said Brady. “I think it’s really cool, (so) I wanted to show them, because I bet they think it’s cool, too.”
The butterflies have also become a community effort, with many expressing support and amazement for Brady’s passion, and also donating containers and jars.
Once released, Brady said the third generation of monarch butterflies fly to New Mexico as part of their migration pattern.
This has been a learning experience for everyone, said Jordan. Brady and his siblings are homeschooled, so this is an educational opportunity to teach him things like independence and caring for and nurturing another living thing.
“There is value (for him) in seeing that the work has a reward,” said Jordan.
The Hoover’s home has become somewhat of a butterfly sanctuary, with the fireplace mantel consumed by items for the monarchs, said Jordan, and there is a butterfly tent, too.
Almost daily, Brady goes outside and looks for milkweed, which is plentiful near their home.
“He can go anywhere and find milkweed,” said Jordan.
Recommended Video
The neighbors have even somewhat joined in on Brady’s efforts, mowing around the milkweed they know little Brady will be picking.
He found his first eggs the first week of June this year. Hunting the milkweed and connecting with the butterflies also keeps Brady involved in the outdoors, a positive aspect for youth, said Jordan.
The butterflies have also been good for teaching “trial and error” and learning development. For example, when the butterflies are released, birds will make them their prey if they can’t fly, teaching him not to discount the butterflies who may be injured.
Brady is currently taking care of and feeding nectar to a monarch with a broken wing.
“I still wanted to help it,” he said.
The family is learning lessons as they go, said Jordan. For example, the timing of when they are released and where they are placed is very important when it comes to keeping predators away.
Brady enjoys all of the phases, too. It takes around 29 days between the egg and butterfly transformation, with the four phases being the egg, the caterpillar, the chrysalis and then, the butterfly.
“I like raising them,” said Brady. “I just love them so much. They have beautiful wings. I like to help them go outside and live.”
Brady also enjoys helping others, like shoveling the neighbor’s driveways in the winter, his dad mentioned. He and his siblings also like completing puzzles, having completed every single 300-piece puzzle available at Hobby Lobby.
They already have ideas for next year, Jordan noted, learning more and more after each release and discovering ways to do better.
The monarchs are basically “part of Brady’s identity” at this point, said Jordan, and something Brady says he wants to do in the long term.
Most inspiring of all, Jordan says his son likes the idea of making a difference.
“When he releases the butterflies, he feels good,” he said. “He says even though he has lost some, he has saved a lot more.”