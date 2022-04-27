April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and local agencies continue to do their part in educating, spreading awareness and aiming to stop the cycle of child abuse.
According to www.childwelfare.gov, NCAPM recognizes “the importance of communities working together to help families thrive and prevent child maltreatment.”
Suella Himes, Crossroads director with Community Action, Inc., provided some local statistics on child abuse reports in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Since 2018, child abuse reports have declined in Clearfield County:
- 2018 – 389 cases, 47 substantiated
- 2019 – 309 cases, 24 substantiated
- 2020 – 249 cases, 31 substantiated
In Jefferson County, they have increased:
- 2018 – 169 cases, 25 substantiated
- 2019 – 181 cases, 40 substantiated
- 2020 – 189 cases, 59 substantiated
The Crossroads project, a Community Action Inc. initiative, helps abuse victims with things like safety planning, counseling, education and prevention programs, relocation assistance, advocacy and emergency shelter, as well as spreads abuse awareness and education efforts.
There are victim service providers available on a local basis, including Children’s Advocacy of Clearfield County, Western PA CARES for Kids –Child Advocacy of Jefferson County, PASSAGES, Inc. and Community Action Inc. –Crossroads project, said Himes.
Child Advocacy Centers and Children and Youth Services are solely focused on child abuse, said Himes.
“The Child Advocacy Centers are known for using pin wheels to bring attention to the number of abused children,” she said.
The pinwheel, established by Prevent Child Abuse America, is the national symbol of child abuse prevention. Symbolizing “playfulness, joy and childhood,” it serves as a reminder of great and positive childhoods wanted for all youth.
“As a symbol, the cyclical nature of the pinwheel calls to mind the positive cycles of love and support we want to help families create,” according to www.pcain.org.
Throughout the month of April, the Western PA Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center, “Stopping the cycle of child abuse, one child at a time,” has been posting regularly about child abuse prevention and awareness. It also started a “virtual pinwheel” effort, and staff and community members sported the color blue on April 1 to kick off NCAPM, according to its Facebook page.
More on child abuse
There are several things a person does not need when reporting suspected child abuse, said Himes, such as seeing an injury or proof of harm or neglect, investigating or confirming the situation and witnessing an act or identifying the perpetrator.
“Listen and believe children if they say someone is hurting them or making them feel uncomfortable,” said Himes.
Child abuse can include bodily or serious mental injury, sexual abuse or exploitation, physical neglect, likelihood of serious bodily injury or sexual abuse and mental child abuse.
Several changes can arise when it comes to identifying the signs, including the child showing sudden changes in behavior or school performance, learning problems and difficulty concentrating, being overly compliant, passive or withdrawn, among others.
To learn more about abuse prevention and join Crossroads project efforts, contact a Crossroads office:
- Brookville at 814-849-2779
- Clearfield at 814-768-7200
- DuBois at 814-371-1223
- Punxsutawney at 814-938-3580
- or toll free at 1-800-598-3998 or email at dvcontact@jccap.org.
Visit Western PA Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center on Facebook and www.carescac.org.