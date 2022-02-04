“Abuse can start with adolescence.”
Every year in the month of February, people across the country aim to raise awareness of teen dating violence, which is more common among teens and young adults than people may realize.
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is an “annual, month-long push focused on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts,” according to www.loveisrespect.org.
Local organizations also carry out these efforts year-round, such as Community Action, Inc.’s Crossroads Project, which raises awareness of domestic violence, educating youth of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, according to www.jccap.org.
Suella Himes, Crossroads director with Community Action, Inc., said the project works within the schools and community through outreach efforts.
“Crossroads is also there to provide services to anyone experiencing teen dating violence,” said Himes.
The Centers for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, as well as the National Inmate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, indicated that “nearly one in 11 females and one in 14 male high-school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.”
According to the CDC, about one in eight females and one in 26 males in high school have also reported experienced sexual dating violence in the past year.
The mass popularity of social media and cellphones have accelerated “hotspots” for teens experiencing domestic violence, according to Community Action, Inc.
Some may not be fully aware what qualifies as “dating violence,” or how to identify when dating becomes dangerous, something local initiatives like Crossroads spread the word about.
Dating violence can include verbal/emotional indicators such as continuous monitoring or checking in, name-calling and degrading, excessive texting and calling and blaming the person for unhealthy behavior, according to a Power Point presentation by Crossroads.
Physical behaviors can include punching, shoving, kicking, breaking and throwing things, etc., and signs of sexual violence can be unwanted kissing or touching, being unusually rough, rape and pressuring someone to perform sexual acts, according to the Crossroads presentation.
There are even behaviors that qualify as “financial” dating violence, such as monitoring the other person’s spending and not allowing them to access their paycheck, or digital dating violence indicators like demanding passwords, looking through phones and monitoring social media networks.
An additional local resource, Himes noted, is PASSAGES Inc., a sexual assault services provider serving Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Especially during the month of February, organizations, schools, businesses or parents may be interested in scheduling an educational presentation on teen dating violence.
These local presentations would go over topics such as how to stay safe from an abuser, what qualifies as dating violence and what qualifies as a healthy relationship, and how to help someone who may be the victim of teen dating violence, said Himes.
To schedule a cost-free presentation on dating violence, contact Himes directly at 814-938-3302, ext. 222.
Visit and www.loveisrespect.org for more information.
Crossroads can be reached toll-free at 1-800-598-3998 or via email at dvcontact@jccap.org.