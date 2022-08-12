Technical Sergeant Kevin Hollander

Second Lieutenant Kazuma Sakamoto from the U.S. Space Force, left, recited the Oath of Enlistment to Technical Sergeant Kevin Hollander, the DuBois area Air Force recruiter.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Technical Sergeant Kevin Hollander, of DuBois, on Aug. 9, gave his indefinite oath to serve in the U.S. Air Force until he retires.

