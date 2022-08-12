DuBOIS — Technical Sergeant Kevin Hollander, of DuBois, on Aug. 9, gave his indefinite oath to serve in the U.S. Air Force until he retires.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
St. Marys Area School District Board approves several new hires, transfers
-
Ridgway woman charged with assaulting child
-
87-year-old DuBois man enjoys creating YouTube videos, staying active
-
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Brookville
-
Reynoldsville woman allegedly caught with drugs in St. Marys
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
Punxsutawney Area School Board votes to remove 'Safe Space' program from high school
-
Punxsutawney Area School Board discusses concerns regarding 'Safe Space' initiative
-
Hickory Grove Elementary homeroom assignments announced
-
St. Marys woman accused of abusing children
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.