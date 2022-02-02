Two Tri-County-area authors partnered to write a book based on true events told through the eyes of a child in foster care. And, they are donating part of the book’s proceeds to a meaningful cause.
Melissa Mulhollan of DuBois, an English teacher at Jeff Tech of 30 years, co-authored “Just Another Slice” with Dr. Sharon Zaffarese-Dippold of St. Marys, who is a motivational speaker and trainer on bullying and foster-care topics.
This is the first book in “No Place for Me,” a series about Zaffarese-Dippold’s experience growing up in and out of foster care, where she moved 17 times and was emotionally, physically and sexually abused throughout this time period. The story is told by narrator 9-year-old Sarah Bailey.
The release date and launch party has been moved several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women are hoping to get people together to celebrate the book in May of this year, following its release on April 7 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. They chose May, they said, being that it is National Foster Care Awareness Month.
The co-authors formed their business partnership, Principals, LLC in 2019. The name stems from both of their husbands being high school principals at Brockway Area High School, said Mulhollan and Zaffarese-Dippold, which is how they came to know one another.
Working on this book during the pandemic gave them something to look forward to, though, they said.
“The authors want to share with you how Dr. Dippold not only survived the trials and tribulations she faced growing up in foster care, but thrived in spite of them,” the “No Place for Me” website says.
This work of nonfiction reflects on Zaffarese-Dippold’s memories as a child, aiming to get readers to see it from a child-like perspective.
“A child of 9, particularly one who was labeled developmentally-delayed and who suffered the neglect and abuse she suffered, would not be able to recall and tell the story the way it is written in the novel. But, we felt it was important for the reader to see what she sees, hear what she hears and feel what she feels,” they said.
This is Mulhollan’s second book, with her first being “The Coaching Classroom,” published in October 2020. Zaffarese-Dippold published her dissertation in October 2016.
This book, a novel told as a story, is notably different from both Mulhollan and Zaffarese-Dippold’s first pieces, being that Mulhollan wrote her first from her own teaching experience, and Zaffarese-Dippold’s was “a scholarly research project exploring experiences of foster children moving in garbage bags.”
Working alongside someone else throughout this endeavor was different for the women, on top of working full-time and having other responsibilities, they said. Given the pandemic, and also living in different areas, Mulhollan and Zaffarese-Dippold had to utilize other forms of long-distance communication while working on the book.
The co-authors did meet with a group of volunteers who served on their review team this past summer, including Debbie Wirths of DuBois, Dan Hawkins of Brockway, Rylee Bresnahan of DuBois, Karen Ennisaguanno of Hellertown and Diane Rutokowski of Erie.
“We have grown as writers, because practice makes perfect, and we have written, rewritten, rewritten and rewritten this novel to ensure that it is the best representation of Dr. Dippold’s experience,” said Mulhollan. “For me, I have given this book my all because I felt that if Sharon was brave enough to tell her story to the world, and if I was fortunate enough to be asked to help her tell it, then I needed to give it everything I’ve got to be certain she gets the recognition she deserves. She is a success story.”
Zaffarese-Dippold is a psychologist at her own practice, Where the Sidewalk Ends, on North Michael Street in St. Marys. It’s a goal of hers to want those who have went through the foster care system to know “the past does not define them,” and that every person has value.
Mulhollan and Zaffarese-Dippold have pledged 20 percent of the book’s proceeds to “Together We Rise,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care, as well as bringing resources to foster youth and educating volunteers, according to www.togetherwerise.org.
This organization gives fostered youth luggage, the co-authors said, so they can move from home to home with dignity.
The book’s cover features Gianna Patricelli of Brockway, the daughter of Ryan and Candace Patricelli. The photo, as well as the co-authors’ professional pictures, were taken by local photographer Joelle Watt.
Marianne Fyda of DuBois also drew the picture of the girl, who is eating toast and sitting in a chair on the front cover, and is designing some of the interior for the book, too, the women noted.
To learn more, go to https://www.noplaceforme.net/. Visit Principals, LLC on Facebook.