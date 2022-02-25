DuBOIS — The community continues to give back to students in the DuBois Area School District. Most recently, the DuBois Area High School received a donation of granite table tops for Brad Sweet’s science lab.
Late last year, Sweet invited Superintendent Wendy Benton to his classroom to assess the condition of the student lab tables.
According to Benton, Sweet said, “’I know the district could never afford it but the dream is a different type of stone for each table. It would be incredible when we learn about plate tectonics and the rock cycle in our science classes.’”
Benton said that conversation made her reflect back to her days in school learning about some of those same concepts.
“I vividly recall a small cardboard box that contained various samples of rocks and minerals, about the size of a grape, that we analyzed with magnifying glasses,” said Benton. “I quickly recognized the inherent value of providing the opportunity to analyze a much larger sample.”
When Benton contacted Ashley McNeel at Granite Expressions in DuBois, she shared her and Sweet’s vision and asked if McNeel would consider donating any remnants of granite for a table that the students could examine as a component of their coursework.
“Granite Expressions graciously offered to provide granite table tops for all 12 student lab tables in the science classroom,” said Benton. “When it comes to supporting students, our community is extraordinary! Over time, this donation specifically will provide educational benefit to thousands of students and will enhance their knowledge and understanding of environmental science. Our staff and students are most grateful for the generosity of Granite Expressions and look forward to learning more about these unique artifacts for many years to come.”